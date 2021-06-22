Britney Spears Has Apparently Tried To End Her Conservatorship For Nearly A Decade

A June 22 report from The New York Times reveals how Britney Spears first pushed to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator nearly five years ago.

via: Uproxx

In recent months, Britney Spears has reportedly spoken out against her current conservatorship, or at least her father’s role in it. It turns out that while the #FreeBritney movement has picked up steam in just the past couple years, Spears has apparently tried to end her conservatorship for nearly a decade now.

This is according to a new report from The New York Times, which is based on “confidential court records obtained” by the publication. The records indicated that Spears “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known,” and that the arrangement “restricted everything from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.”

As early as 2014, Spears apparently questioned her father’s fitness for the role, with her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, saying Spears wanted to remove her father as her conservator due to his drinking and other points on a “shopping list” of complaints.

In a 2016 report, an investigator wrote, “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her. […] She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll.”

Find the full New York Times report here.

Would it really be so bad for Britney to be in charge of her own life.