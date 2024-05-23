Britney Spears Admits She Wants Butt Injections as She Shares Video on the Beach Without Bikini | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears isn’t afraid of a little sand. The pop star recently stripped down during a day of sun and surf at the beach, posing for a cheeky video she posted on Instagram Thursday (May 23).

Spears revealed she’s been contemplating getting butt injections Wednesday as she posted — and then deleted — an Instagram video of herself lying in the ocean with no bikini.

“Say hello to my ASS !!! Raised my ass a little higher so I have more booty !!!” her original caption read.

“Thinking of getting injections on my ass to make it fuller like that.”

After quickly taking down the clip, she reposted the same footage about an hour later. But the second time around, the pop star, 42, simply captioned it, “Hello to my ass !!!”

Earlier in the evening, Spears also shared and deleted another post addressing the “serious nerve damage” she allegedly sustained during her controversial conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

“There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time,” the “Circus” singer wrote. “I haven’t been the same since.”

She went on, “I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don’t know what my body physically went through!!!”

After writing that she still struggles with “extremely deep” trauma, Spears gave herself grace by adding, “its okay to be upset some days or not be okay.”

She concluded, “I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents… but that’s extremely hard!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger.”

Spears has previously been open about the alleged physical and mental abuse she endured during her 13-year conservatorship.

The Princess of Pop’s since-deleted post about nerve damage came shortly after she broke her foot in an incident at the luxe Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, she claimed her foot was “already better,” saying that it healed without medical attention.

“Well I was stubborn and did it my way !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t listen to a motherf–king soul !! I even wore heels at night and danced with the saints !!!”

via: Page Six