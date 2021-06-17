Britney Spears Admits She Has ‘No Idea’ If She’ll Ever Perform Live Again [Video]

Britney Spears is opening up about whether she’ll take her social media dance moves to the stage ever again.

via: Uproxx

After the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, the pop singer’s conservatorship battle with her father James Spears saw a rise in public scrutiny as many fans shifted their attention to it in hopes that she would be free from the court-appointed arrangement. The battle for that continues and while fans hope that she eventually wins the case, they also hope to see Brintey onstage again in the near future. During an Instagram Live session according to Billboard, the singer gave an answer to that question.

A fan joined the livestream and asked Brintey in the comment section, “Will you ever take the stage again?” In response, the singer said, “I have no idea” and added, “I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself.”

Her answer comes six months after her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, revealed that the singer “will not perform again” in fear of her father James Spears, who holds the main role in Brintey’s conservatorship and has maintained it for the last 12 years.

Next week, on Wednesday, Britney will get the opportunity to speak to the court where she may speak about performing in the future as well as perhaps set the record straight on her thoughts about the conservatorship. She recently spoke out against it saying, “I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks.”

I normally would go with the never say never way of thinking but Britney needs to focus on other things clearly.