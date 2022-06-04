Boston Celtics Players Wore Shirts Supporting Brittney Griner On Saturday [Photos + Video]

A number of Boston Celtics players wore “We Are BG” T-shirts to practice on Saturday, in protest of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s ongoing detention in Russia.

via: Uproxx

It’s been more than 100 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was first detained in Russia over allegations of having cannabis oil in her belongings while going through an airport. While the American government, NBA, WNBA, and plenty of other have stated that they’re working to get the All-Star center back to the United States, there has not been any sort of resolution regarding her situation.

There have been numerous shows of support for Griner, who the government believes is being wrongly detained, among those in the basketball world. The latest example of this came on Saturday afternoon, when members of the Boston Celtics wore “We Are BG” t-shirts.

Marcus Smart with the "We Are BG" t-shirt in support of Brittney Griner, who remains jailed in Russia.

The Celtics are all wearing these T-shirts for practice. "We are BG"

Jaylen Brown was asked about the shirts as he sat down with the media and explained that the effort was led by one of his teammates, Grant Williams.

"We wanted to come out and show our support… We feel like enough is enough." -Jaylen Brown discusses the Celtics all wearing t-shirts in support of Brittney Griner.

“Came from the Players Association, led by Grant Williams, but as a collective, wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner,” Brown said. “She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.”

The QR code on the back of the shirts links to a petition calling for Griner’s swift and safe return back to the United States. As of this writing, it’s received signatures from more than 240,000 people.