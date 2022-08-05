Boosie Insists The Brittney Griner Situation Would Be Much Different If It Was Taylor Swift In Prison [Video]

Boosie Badazz is one of many celebrities upset about the nine-year prison sentence WNBA star Brittney Griner has been handed in a Russian drug case.

via: Uproxx

Yesterday’s (August 4) news was not good for Brittney Griner: The WNBA star was found guilty on drug charges in Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison. Ever since the basketball player was first detained in March, there has been outrage about the situation, with a new wave of it coming after yesterday’s ruling. Boosie Badazz in particular had a passionate reaction, in which he pointed fingers.

Boosie is upset that Brittney Griner got sentenced to 9 years & feels like the U.S. should be doing more ? pic.twitter.com/7eV5U4e6Lv — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 4, 2022

In a video shared after the news broke, Boosie implies race is an issue when it comes to the United States’ efforts to free Griner, using a Taylor Swift comparison to make his point. He says, “How the hell this girl get nine years for a weed pen… and the USA ain’t doing nothing about it? You tell me that! If that was Taylor Swift, it’d be a peace treaty right now! They’d be drafting to go to war!”

He then set his sights on Vice President Kamala Harris, continuing, “What that show for Black women in the United States?! And the Vice President: as a Black woman, you supposed to be on the front line! You supposed to be on the front line to get that Black woman out of jail! Nine damn years! Y’all f*cked up in this world!”

Check out the video above.