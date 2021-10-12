Boosie Badazz Reportedly Arrested in Atlanta [Photo]

According to reports circulating the internet, Boosie Badazz has been arrested on unknown charges.

via Hot 107.9:

The Baton Rouge native posted a cryptic message on his official Instagram page @americasmostwantedig letting fans know that he would “be back shortly” with a caption that read the truth would “come out in the end.”

Another post from his son, Tootie Raww, seemed to allude that Boosie could be involved in some type of situation where he may be held against his will or dealing with a situation involving authorities.

Fans began to connect the dots and many are assuming that a situation involving Boosie’s detainment or arrest may stem from a recent incident in Atlanta that got the rapper kicked off of the ‘Legendz of the Streetz’ tour.

On October 1, Boosie was 2 minutes into his set at the concert when a fight erupted on stage.

He acknowledged the incident on his official Twitter account after it was reported that he had been pulled from upcoming dates on the tour.

Boosie also offered a $5,000 reward for anyone with footage that captured specifics from the incident in Atlanta.

He later posted a video on his official Twitter account that seemed to confirm that he received the specific clip he was requesting. It’s possible that this video could help to clear his name in any potential legal situation and Boosie is just getting ahead of it.

As of now, no further details about the alleged arrest have been provided — however, the mugshot above stems from the incident.

THEY TRYIN TO BAN ME FOR ME PROTECTING MY LIFE #godgotme ???THAT TOUR NEED THIS LEGEND?IF NOT I AINT TRIPPING “IM GREAT ? NEXT FILM 10/17-10/20 but MY boosiefans don’t play they go want a refund https://t.co/n3nDWAjws6 pic.twitter.com/cPhMAx1dNi — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 3, 2021