Boosie Badazz Believes He's 'Making A Difference' By Representing His Fans [Video]

Boosie believes him using his platform to share his perspective on things regardless of who takes offense is helping to make a difference.

via: AceShowbiz

In a new video that he posted on Instagram on Monday, November 1, the rapper said that several people approached him when he was out and about. According to him, those people applauded him for not letting criticism stopped him from speaking his truth.

“I was out making groceries, eight different people came up to me and told me man, you the voice I ain’t got, bruh,” Boosie said in the clip. “Eight different people told me man, ‘Don’t let nobody silence you, bruh. You all we got, bruh.’ Eight different people just told me that in three hours. Like, man, s**t crazy, man.”

He continued, “About four women and four dudes said the exact same thing.” Concluding his video, Boosie said, “I’m making a difference.”

Still, some Internet people were not having it. ” ‘You all we got’….this y’all’s savior?” one person questioned. “Unfortunately common sense ain’t common. Ignorance is a popular opinion,” another person said.

“Now whoooo said that Boosie….,” someone else added. Meanwhile, one user made it known that Boosie “ain’t speaking for me.”

Prior to this, Boosie applauded Big Freedia who defended him amid homophobic accusations. “THANK U @bigfreedia,” so Boosie wrote on Twitter on Thursday, October 28. “N THOSE WHO WHO THINK I HATE GAYS R LOST [double exclamation mark emoji] but I’m go let y’all keep taking up for someone who says ‘F**K YOUR KIDS’ SMH #sad #sad.”

Big Freedia, meanwhile, landed in hot water for her comments on Boosie. Insinuating that Boosie isn’t homophobic because he has worked with gay people before, the “Louder” artist said, “I don’t think Boosie is homophobic, I just think he has a problem with [Lil Nas X].” She also noted that Boosie has worked with “lots of gay folks” in his movie “Struggle”, saying, “He has a whole gay scene in jail where he has like, a lot of the gay guys from Louisiana representin’.”

Check out Boosie’s video below.