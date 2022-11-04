Boooooooo, MSNBC Cuts Ties with 'Cross Connection' Host Tiffany Cross [Video]

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet.

via: Daily Beast

According to the source, the production staff of Cross’s show The Cross Connection was informed of the decision on Friday. The network decided not to renew the headline-grabbing host after two years and decided to cut ties with her immediately. Variety and Mediaite first reported the abrupt exit.

A rotation of guest hosts will fill Cross’ weekend time slots until a permanent replacement is found. The production team will remain at the network.

The source also told The Daily Beast that Cross’s commentary had repeatedly crossed the line by failing to adhere to the network’s editorial standards.

While noting that it was not tied to one specific incident or remark, the source did point out that just this past Thursday night, Cross referred to Florida as “the dick of the country” during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God’s Comedy Central show.

Additionally, Cross has come under intense fire from conservative media over her increasingly strident commentary about race and white Americans, and the show had long been a source of controversy for MSNBC.

In fact, far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently claimed that the host, a Black woman, was intentionally trying to incite a Rwandan-style “race war” against white people, prompting the Anti-Defamation League to condemn Carlson’s remarks.

Relive some of Tiffany’s best moments below.