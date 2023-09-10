A Bomb Threat Delayed Lil Nas X’s Documentary Premiere At The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, According To Organizers

Through his Grammy Award-winning music and several racy photoshoots posted on social media, Lil Nas X has shared parts of his life with fans. His new documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, is another look into superstar life. But the project’s 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere almost didn’t happen.

via: Rolling Stone

The premiere of Lil Nas X’s documentary at the Toronto Film Festival was briefly delayed Saturday after someone called in a bomb threat. However, after the threat was deemed not credible, the screening — which the rapper attended — continued as planned, albeit after a “slight delay.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero was scheduled to debut at 10 p.m. at TIFF. However, Variety reports that Lil Nas X was about to exit his vehicle and walk the red carpet, the bomb threat was called in that “specifically targeted the rapper for being a Black queer artist.”

TIFF security then conducted a sweep of the venue and, after the search found nothing concerning, Lil Nas X joined the documentary’s co-directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, as well as his family in attendance, on the red carpet at 10:30 p.m.

“Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ screening,” A TIFF spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

“Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, one of Rolling Stone’s must-see movies at 2023 TIFF, follows the rapper “around as he navigates the perilous waters of sudden celebrity, faces backlash from conservatives for his proudly queer songs and imagery, and bonds with fans who embrace his ability to bridge gaps while staying true to himself,” we wrote ahead of its premiere.

Lil Nas X with his nephews & father at the premiere of his documentary pic.twitter.com/MQM7BWQWQG — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) September 10, 2023

The exquisite arrival of @LilNasX for the World Premiere of LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO at #TIFF23 last night. pic.twitter.com/QUtS1jEbtP — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2023