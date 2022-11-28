Bobby Shmurda And NBA YoungBoy Exchange Threats On Instagram Over Leaked DMs [Photos + Video]

NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks.

Despite both men narrowly avoiding spending the bulk of their respective adulthoods in prison, Bobby Shmurda and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have apparently decided that beefing on Instagram is more important than getting money and staying out of trouble. As usual, a bunch of accounts on Twitter have saved the back-and-forth exchange, which as usual, seems to have started over ego and ignorance.

The trouble apparently started when Smurda apparently requested a feature from the younger artist. After YoungBoy apparently rebuffed the request, he posted a screenshot of the Instagram DM conversation to his Instagram grid, mocking Bobby for even reaching out in the first place. Naturally, Shmurda was unhappy about the way the Baton Rouge rapper handled the situation, launching a long tirade on Instagram Live, threatening to “boom” a variety of foes “on camera,” including gossip blogger DJ Akademiks (who, ironically, reposted the video on his Twitter), controversial rap manager Wack 100, and YoungBoy, who naturally responded with some threats of his own. Check out the videos below.

Obviously, all of this becomes a problem when you consider that Bobby is only two years out from a six-year sentence for racketeering, gun possession, and violent acts, while YoungBoy has spent the better part of the year on house arrest while fighting gun charges. Although he was able to slide on those charges, he’s got other, federal charges as well yet to go to trial. This is the sort of thing that prosecutors are usually itching to use as evidence to keep rappers locked up; see: Gunna and Young Thug.

So, let’s hope these two can hash out whatever issues they have with each other without resorting to carrying out all these violent threats. Too many entertainers are already stuck behind bars for this nonsense as it is.

