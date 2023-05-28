Bob Saget’s Death Led To John Stamos Reuniting With The Olsen Twins After Being Angry Over 'Fuller House' Snub

John Stamos is getting candid about how he initially felt about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen not returning to Fuller House.

via: Uproxx

The sudden death of Bob Saget last year hit people hard. Needless to say, it especially affected his loved ones. John Stamos, one of his many fellow Full House alumni, made his grief very public while also making sure to honor him the way he would have preferred: He delivered a raunchy (but touching) eulogy, and he pointed out that the very blue comic inadvertently made one final d*ck joke from beyond the grave. Something good also came out of his tragic passing.

As per Insider, Stamos recently appeared on And That’s What You Really Missed, the podcast run by Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, where he admitted that he was initially “angry” when the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided not to return for Netflix’s sequel series Fuller House. But after Saget’s death, the twins paid Stamos a visit.

“They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you?” Stamos reveealed. “It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close.”

Stamos said that it was Saget who was “very instrumental” in ensuring the cast stay in touch.

“Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did,” Stamos explained. “And they were so great. You hear rumors, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood’ or ‘They hated being on the show’ or whatever…but they were like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.’”

Stamos has had a rocky relationship with the Olsen twins. When they were still babies, he recently revealed, he got so fed up with how much they cried that he got them fired. But a few days later they were back on set, and the rest is history.