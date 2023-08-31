‘BMF’ Announced The Premiere Date For Season 3 With A New Teaser

BMF’s empire will be growing in the new year.

via: Uproxx

If you’re a fan of STARZ’s TV shows, specifically the ones out of 50 Cent’s cinematic universe, then the past few weeks have been great for you. It all started with the announcement that Power Book IV: Force with Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) and company would return on September 1. Then, STARZ announced that Power Book III: Raising Kanan would arrive on December 1. Now, STARZ extends its takeover with news about BMF and its official premiere date for season three.

The network announced that BMF would make its return on March 1, 2024, to begin season three. The new episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app. They will also be available on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT in both the US and Canada. Here is a bit of a synopsis that explains what to expect for BMF season three.

Season three of BMF resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory(Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream.

Along with news of the season three premiere date came an official teaser trailer that previews the upcoming seasons of Power Book IV: Force, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and BMF.

You can watch that in the video below.

‘BMF’ season three debuts on STARZ on March 1, 2024. Seasons one and two are available now to stream on the STARZ app.