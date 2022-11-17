Blueface’s Attempted Murder Charge Came After A Video Showed Him Shooting At A Man In A Truck Last Month

Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting last month, Las Vegas police said.

via: Uproxx

Last night, TMZ broke the news that Blueface was arrested outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas for attempted murder that allegedly occurred on October 8. TMZ has since shared a video of the incident, in which the rapper pulls out a gun and shoots at the driver of a truck outside a Vegas club. The video depicts him firing several times while the truck speeds off.

Sources told TMZ that the driver walked into the bar and was attacked by Blueface’s crew, though Blueface himself was not directly involved in the altercation. Sources also told TMZ that as the man was leaving, he got in his truck and drove up to Blueface and his crew and asked, “Who hit me?!” Watch the footage of the shots on TMZ‘s site.

His charges, according to files obtained by TMZ, include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. There’s also another charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. When TMZ broke the news yesterday, they also shared a video of the “Thotiana” rapper being handcuffed on the ground, which was likely an undercover operation because cops had an open warrant for his arrest.