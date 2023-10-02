[Updated] Blueface Has Reportedly Been Sentenced to Five Years In Prison For A 2022 Las Vegas Strip Club Shooting [Video]

Blueface has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for shooting a man outside a Las Vegas strip club.

via: Uproxx

Los Angeles rapper Blueface has reportedly been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2022 strip club shooting in Las Vegas. According to Law & Crime Network, the rapper was handed 24-60 months for shooting and grazing a man’s hand during an argument outside the club last October.

This story is being updated.

Update: While Blueface received a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison, he will only serve probation, his attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Lisa Rasmussen said.