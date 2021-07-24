Blueface Gets Punch by Fan After His BKFC 19 Win Over TikToker Kane Trujillo [Video]

It’s safe to say that Blueface had an eventful night during his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

On Friday night, the “Thotiana” rapper stepped into the ring for the BKFC 19 event in Tampa, Florida, where he ultimately defeated TikTok star Kane Trujillo, aka Neumane. However, that wasn’t his only fight during the event. Moments after he won his bout against Trujillo, a spectator entered the ring and took a swing at Blueface. Video shows the artist and the unidentified man throwing punches at one another, as security tries to keep them separated.

Blueface announced his deal with BKFC back in June, before his opponent was confirmed.

“I never boxed. I’m a gang member, so I just fight a lot,” he told TMZ at the time. “All I need is a little training—get the fundamentals.”

Over the past year, a number of stars and influencers like Logan Paul, Jose Canseco, Lamar Odom, Aaron Carter, and Bryce Hall have participated in celebrity boxing matches. Though these types of sporting events are far from new, Blueface says he and YK Osiris were responsible for the recent trend, claiming their boxing videos are what inspired other stars to step into the ring and test their fighting skills.

“Honestly, I don’t know if you guys seen, but me and YK Osiris were actually boxing in the backyard for fun—shits and giggles—and that’s really how all this celebrity boxing thing came about, in my opinion. ’Cause nobody was putting no gloves on and filming it until then.”

Earlier this week, Trujillo spoke to MMA Fighting about his predictions for BKFC 19.

“It’s going to be one hell of a fight, man. He’s got the height, I’ve got the quickness. I’ve got more strength than him, 100 percent,” Trujillo said. “Look, I’m not going to look like the best fighter out there, by all means. But I’m going to come out and fucking fight dude, and I’m putting everything I can out there, dog. And if my right hand lands on his face, it’s not going to be a good day for him.”

Of course, there have been allegations that this was all staged, but you can take a look at the video and judge for yourself.

