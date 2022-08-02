Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk [Video]

Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock got into a physical altercation in Hollywood on Monday night (August 1) — and it was all captured on video.

On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.

“Why are you following me?” Blueface questions.

As Rock pursues the rapper, things quickly escalate, with the toxic couple locking arms. From there, Rock appears to punch Blue and he returns the favor. They fall to the ground. The “Thotiana” rapper then gets on top of Rock. A spectator recording the conflict attempts to intervene verbally.

“That’s not good, bro,” he states.

Blueface keeps the woman pinned down for several seconds before getting up and attempting to walk away again. Rock continues to follow him. The couple ends up tussling again as more spectators look on. After separating, someone who seems to be a security guards steps in to finally put an end to the chaotic scene.

It appears things are mostly all good between the couple. Blueface has since posted a video with Rock back at home giving an oddly calm recap of the night’s events. During the clip, he offers Rock $100,000 to leave him alone.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s drama-filled relationship has made the hip-hop headlines numerous times. Back in May, Rock claimed she fought Blueface’s mom and sister. Last month, their relationship appeared to hit a roadblock when Blueface called Rock unreliable publicly. Rock later attempted to prove her love by getting a picture of Blueface on her fake tooth.

See Video of Blueface Fighting With His Girlfriend Below

Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard pic.twitter.com/6UiMjb8bWA — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 2, 2022