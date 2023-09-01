Blink-182 Postponed Shows Due To Travis Barker’s ‘Urgent Family Matter’ He Returned Home For

Blink-182 is postponing their European tour dates after drummer Travis Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

via: Uproxx

Since reuniting with original member Tom DeLonge last year, Blink-182 has been on a world tour. It’s been eventful with covers of Taylor Swift, their first Coachella performance in nine years, and all that weird stuff with the son of the missing titanic submersible passenger.

However, the band has shared that several shows are postponed. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” drummer Travis Barker posted in an Instagram Story, as ET notes. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.” Along with that, he added photos of a prayer room.

Perhaps on a related note, Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian announced in June that they were expecting a baby, which will be the couple’s first child together. Kardashian held up a sign reading “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT” during a Los Angeles Blink-182 concert. They also revealed the sex of the baby with Barker doing a gentle drumroll on his drum kit with Kardashian on his lap before blue confetti filled the sky to indicate a boy.