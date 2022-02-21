‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Shows Off Almost 100-Pound Weight Loss [Photo]

Feeling good! Quinton Aaron revealed his nearly 100-pound weight loss after focusing on his health to start the new year.

via: Page Six

The 37-year-old told TMZ he dropped from 559 pounds to 462 pounds, after gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the outlet that he would begin each day in lockdown by eating two jumbo-sized Kit Kat bars and two packs of Reese’s.

He also chalked the weight gain up to eating a lot of bread, and always ordering dessert when dining out.

“I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” he told the outlet.

Aaron, who famously portrayed NFL star Michael Oher in the 2009 Oscar-nominated film, is now eating Cobb salads for lunch and sticking to a keto diet.

He also revealed he started walking and stretching as exercise and hopes to drop another 64 pounds by May 10 to honor his late mom on her birthday.

Aaron has also appeared in films like “Be Kind Rewind,” “The Ministers,” “1982,” and “The Appearing,” along with episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “One Tree Hill.”

The real life Michael Oher, whose tale of life in foster care and eventual rise to the NFL is chronicled in “The Blind Side,” admitted back in 2015 that the film hurt his career.

“People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don’t really see the skills and the kind of player I am,” he told ESPN.

The now-retired player, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, also wrote in his 2011 book, “I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond,” that the film misrepresented how much Bullock’s character helped him to understand football.

“I watched those scenes thinking, ‘No, that’s not me at all! I’ve been studying — really studying — the game since I was a kid!’ That was my main hang-up with the film.”