Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Apply for Oklahoma Marriage License 8 Months After Getting Engaged

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one step closer to officially becoming husband and wife.

via: Page Six

The couple received their marriage license on Tuesday in Oklahoma — where the country singer, 45, has his own ranch — multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton have 10 days from when they filed for the marriage license to say “I do,” per Oklahoma law, meaning a wedding is imminent.

And it could be as soon as this weekend: Sources told TMZ that Shelton, Stefani and Stefani’s three sons flew out to Shelton’s home state on Friday after he finished filming for “The Voice” and that they’ll be sending their private plane to pick up the rest of Stefani’s immediate family.

In December, a source close to the couple explained that Shelton — with some help —built a chapel on the grounds of his ranch with the express purpose of using it for their wedding ceremony.

But the pair threw something of a red herring out earlier this month when Stefani was snapped wearing what appeared to be a diamond wedding band next with her engagement ring in photos exclusively obtained by the Post. This, after posting a photo of herself online just the day before captioned, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.”

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 following their splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

Shelton quietly proposed to the “Hollaback Girl” singer in October with a huge, 6- to 9-carat, round solitaire diamond set on what appeared to be a platinum band.

This will be Stefani’s second marriage and Shelton’s third trip down the aisle.

