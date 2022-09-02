Black Family Declines Invite Back to Sesame Place After Alleged Snub

The family who went viral after capturing what appeared to be a character at Sesame Place ignoring their Black children says they refuse to return — even after being invited back in attempt to make amends.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the Brown family declined an invitation to go back to the amusement park where their Black children were allegedly snubbed by an employee. The incident made headlines back in July, when Jodi Brown posted a video of a Sesame Place parade, which she attended with her 6-year-old daughter Skylar Brown and 6-year-old niece Nylah Brown. The footage shows costumed Sesame Street characters greeting patrons along the parade route; however, the Rosita character seemingly snubs Skylar and Nylah who are seen extending their hands out to the employee.

“THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!” Jodi Brown wrote on Instagram. “Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy.”

Sesame Place and its parent company, SeaWorld Entertainment, have apologized for the incident. They also pledged to increase employee training to prevent similar incidents.

The Brown’s attorney, B’Ivory Lamarr, told TMZ there was a meeting with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and SeaWorld Entertainment executives last month; however, the Brown family were unable to sit in on the meeting and had to wait in the lobby for several hours.

The family attended a second meeting earlier this week, where they expressed their complaints and concerns. Before the sit-down concluded, executives reportedly asked the Browns to return to Sesame Place, but the family ultimately refused, as they didn’t want their kids “to relive their trauma.”

Lamarr said he and his clients intend to pursue legal action against the park.

That family is sure to be going after whatever coins they can get — as they should!

