Blac Chyna Training for Celebrity Boxing Match With Woman Who Fought Kim Kardashian [Video]

Last month, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, challenged celebs to step in the ring for a boxing match. After waiting for someone to take her up on her offer, she finally got a response.

via: Complex

Just a week before she enters the ring with Instagram influencer Alysia Magen, Blac Chyna is preparing for the fight by training with Tamara Frapasella-Fortune, who famously fought Kim Kardashian in a 2010 celebrity boxing match.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna has been busy training at Fortune Boxing Gym in Los Angeles. Aside from going toe-to-toe with Kim, Frapasella-Fortune’s boxing resume extends to her husband, Justine Fortune, who is a trainer for the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

“When Blac Chyna found out her coach was Tamara Frapasella, the same coach that beat Kim Kardashian, she smiled,” a source told Page Six this week.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna isn’t backing down from her upcoming bout.

“I knew I was mentally prepared to fight,” she told the outlet. “But it wasn’t until I started sparring that I realized maybe I missed my calling. Just kidding! But I seriously can’t wait to get out there and fight.”

Chyna added, “It’s a bonus that I lost 11 pounds. I feel in the best shape of my life. I’m just a little smaller, but dynamite comes in small packages.”

Blac Chyna will fight Alysia Magen in a June 11 charity event presented by Bitcoin Rodney in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The exhibition bout will be officiated by UFC legend Rashad Evans.

Chyna’s fight arrives just a month after a jury ruled that she will not be awarded any monetary damages in her defamation trial against Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians and Jenners in 2017, accusing them of getting her E! reality show with Rob cancelled after one season as a form of “revenge.” She was seeking $100 million in damages.

All four women testified during the nine-day trial, with Kris claiming both her daughter Kylie and Tyga had been threatened by Chyna, with the rapper allegedly being physically abused by the mother of his son King Cairo on more than one occasion.

