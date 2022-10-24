Blac Chyna Threatening Legal Action as TikToker Accuses Her of Kidnapping and Sex Trafficking Attempt [Photo + Video]

Blac Chyna has fired off a cease-and-desist to a TikTok star who claimed that the model was trying to kidnap and sex-traffic her.

via: Complex

TMZ reports Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is denying the allegations, and has had her attorneys send a cease and desist letter to Louise. The TikToker recently went on social media to accuse Chyna of a sex trafficking attempt.

Ava Louise is claiming that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and attempted to sex traffic her. pic.twitter.com/RwLCYkO1NJ — Jada ? (@BitchofWallSt) October 21, 2022

Louise alleged “Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me,” as well as saying “I was getting trafficked.” She claimed Chyna forced her to sign an NDA upon arriving at her home, at which point she was then reportedly held hostage for six hours while Chyna “drank an entire bottle of Casamigos.”

Blac Chyna’s attorney JD Sanchez has sent Ava Louise a cease and desist, which blasts the social media star for making “false, extreme, and outrageous statements about [Chyna] in public.”

“You’re false allegations that Ms. White engaged in such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law,” Sanchez stated, per Page Six.

The letter also rips Louise for displaying a pattern of “menacing and outrageous conduct” on social media, which includes the TikTok star previously admitting to making false statements about Kanye West hooking up with YouTuber Jeffree Star.