Blac Chyna Set to Play Crisis Management Publicist in New Amazon Prime Movie ‘Secret Society 2’

At this point, Blac Chyna must know some things about crisis management. The celebrity seems to hop from one crisis to another. Recently, she was caught on video allegedly kicking a woman in the stomach. She also just attacked Alysia Magen over her Kim Kardashian comment.

via: Complex

TMZ reports that Chyna will star in the movie Secret Society 2, where she’ll play a publicist named Vicki who goes above and beyond for her clients—and particularly two young celebrities, Celess and Si Si who find themselves in some hot water.

“Blac Chyna is definitely no stranger to headlines and publicity, so naturally she nailed her part as a publicist!” the film’s executive producer, Miasha Coleman told the outlet. “We are also excited to showcase her music in Secret Society 2. They fit the vibe of the movie perfectly.”

Besides Chyna, the cast is rounded out with Reyna Love, Erica Pinkett, Vivica A. Fox, and Jeremy Meeks. Three of Chyna’s songs will also be featured on the movie’s soundtrack.

Secret Society 2 is the sequel to the highly successful original which is based off iconic urban literature author Miasha who adapted the films from her books and brought them to film, independently.

Chyna has had her fair share of legal troubles recently. Earlier this month, the Kardashians reportedly asked that she pay almost $400,000 to cover the costs of the defamation trial that she lost in May, when a jury decided that the family didn’t defame Chyna or attempt to get Rob & Chyna canceled on E! The total reported costs don’t include attorneys’ fees, but expenses like filing and motion fees, deposition costs, court reporter fees, and more.

The film was apparently shot prior to her trial with the Kardashians. Secret Society 2 arrives on Amazon Prime on July 29.