Blac Chyna Screams About COVID-19 Vaccine in the Middle of Florida Airport [Video]

Blac Chyna was seen yelling about vaccinations in a terminal at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

via: Page Six

The “Doom” rapper was captured on video shouting a string of expletives in the concourse of Miami International about the COVID-19 vaccine and her anger at anyone who refuses to get a jab.

“Go get f–king vaccinated, stop being stupid hoe,” she yelled at one passerby.

A maskless Chyna started her COVID vaccine lecture after a woman with a baby asked for a photo with the 33-year-old model and hip-hop star, TMZ reported.

“Go get checked out,” she began the tirade. “It’s sad, and it really blows the f–k out of me.”

She adds, “Go get the shot! The same thing that you have to do to enroll your kids [in school].” And, “this is why people’s grandparents are dying and s–t.”

Toward the end of the video, she overhears travelers laughing at her passionate speech and compares their laughing to “hyenas.”

Chyna sported indigo-colored hair and a multi-color patterned coat with sunglasses. Two men who appeared to be bodyguards were traveling with the former reality star.

Earlier this year, Rob Kardashian’s ex went live on Instagram while getting vaccinated at her home. She hosted a Q&A session with fans and the man giving her her dose.

“I’m really happy I did it,” she told her fans. “I honestly want to keep everybody safe and keep my kids safe is the most important part … Everybody go get vaccinated, stay safe stay healthy.”

Chyna shares her 4-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian and son King Cairo, 8, with rapper Tyga. The mom of two is currently rumored to be engaged to Taiyon Hector, also known as “Lil Twin.”

Chyna’s reps didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Dr. Fauci better watch out because Blac Chyna might be coming for his job. This is the public service announcement some of y’all needed about this damn vaccine ?? pic.twitter.com/yetHj6lTLU — REVOLT (@revolttv) October 12, 2021

Is Blac Chyna okay?