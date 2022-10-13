Bingo Card From Hell: Kanye West, Kid Rock Attend Candace Owens’ Documentary Premiere [Photo + Video]

Given 500 guesses, it’s unlikely anyone would completely nail the certifiably nonsensical lineup of guests that hit the red carpet together at the Nashville premiere of alt-right provocateur Candace Owens’ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. The bingo-card-from-hell featured none other than recent vocal anti-semite Kanye West, homophobic slur-spewing Kid Rock, and Ray J for some reason.

via: Uproxx

TMZ notes that red carpet arrivals began at 6:30 p.m. local time at Nashville’s Woolworth Theater, but West, Ray J, and Rock showed up a couple hours after that and posed for photos. TMZ also reports that according to sources, Owens (who wore a matching “White Lives Matter” shirt with West at Paris Fashion Week) invited both Ye and Ray J to the event “in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian.”

As for The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, The Daily Wire says of the film, “In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the media concocted a narrative that justified a summer of worldwide riots and helped contribute to the rise of Black Lives Matter, who used the chaos to raise 90 million dollars. In this new documentary, exclusively on DailyWire+, Candace Owens follows the money and discovers exactly how the money was spent and where it did — and didn’t go.”