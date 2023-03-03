Billy Bush: T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Should Start Their Own Show After ABC Firing [Video]

Billy Bush thinks T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach clearly have something good between them, not just romantically but from a business standpoint.

via: Page Six

“I think they should work together,” Billy Bush told TMZ Thursday. “I think they do a great job.”

The “Extra” host, 51, added that he thinks the couple could even “do a podcast together” and then “another show or whatever,” saying, “They’ve got something that works.”

ABC suspended the “GMA3” co-anchors in December 2022, shortly after their off-screen relationship became public.

The scandalous affair reportedly began when the pair were training for a half-marathon last March. At the time, both were married — Robach, 50, to “Melrose Place” alum Andrew Shue, and Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig. The journalists have since left their respective spouses.