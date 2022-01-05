Billie Eilish Rumored to Replace Travis Scott as Coachella 2022 Headliner

Billie Eilish may be returning to the Coachella stage in just a few months.

via NYP:

The 20-year-old Grammy-winner is reportedly performing at the music festival that will be held on two consecutive weekends starting April 15, according to TMZ.

Reps for Eilish and the festival have not returned The Post’s request for comment.

The original headliner, Travis Scott, was set to perform in the top billing — however, he was ousted following the deadly Astroworld concert tragedy that left several dead last year.

The “Bad Guy” singer will join supergroup Swedish House Mafia for the fest, which is still scheduled to take place despite the recent Omicron surge. Coachella was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 lineup had Frank Ocean, Scott and Rage Against the Machine set to perform. Ocean will return for the 2023 festival, while Rage Against the Machine will not appear at this year’s iteration.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, was pulled from the concert in mid-December following a Change.org petition calling for him to be removed.

“With the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask [festival organizers] AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his [sic] as performer at all of their festivals,” the petition stated.

Scott has also been axed from his Dior collaboration in the wake of his concert tragedy.

He was set to release a partnership between his Cactus Jack creative house and the French fashion brand in summer 2022. The collaboration was indefinitely postponed.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said in a statement to WWD last month.

Coachella attendees will also no longer be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend the California festival.

Concertgoers can enter with just a proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently … we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella,” the post read on the show’s website.

At the rate these variants keep popping up, COVID might just be the Coachella ’22 headliner.

Update: Kanye West is also rumored to have been tapped as a replacement, alongside Billie.