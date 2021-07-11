Bill Cosby Won’t Set Foot in NYC’s Famed Comedy Cellar, Owner Says

Bill Cosby is reportedly trying to plan a comedy tour and there’s one definite place he won’t be allowed to perform: New York City’s Comedy Cellar.

via: New York Post

The owner of the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village — which has hosted stars including Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams and Chris Rock — won’t allow the disgraced comic to perform on the heels of his prison release, according to TMZ.

The 83-year-old fallen funnyman reportedly plans to do a stand-up tour now that his sexual-assault conviction has been tossed and he was freed from prison last month.

But club owner Noam Dworman — who let Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari perform in 2018 after their respective sexual-misconduct scandals — said Cosby won’t set foot in the beloved, brick-lined basement venue because Cellar audiences wouldn’t support it, according to the outlet.

A rep for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, said his client is unfazed by the showbiz snub.

“That’s one club owner, and in the words of the King of R&B Bobby Brown, ‘It’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do,’ ” Wyatt said.

The Pennsylvania State Supreme court overturned Cosby’s sex-assault conviction on June 30, saying a secret verbal agreement with then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor Jr. prevented the comic from ever being charged for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby was released from prison after serving more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.

It will be interesting to see how many other venues feel the same way and ban Mr. Cosby.