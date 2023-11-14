Bill Cosby in 'Financial Turmoil,' Liquidating Assets and 'Selling Off Artwork' to Fight Civil Lawsuits: Sources

Once known as “America’s Dad,” actor and comedian Bill Cosby fell from grace in recent years as he faced accusations from more than 60 women that he sexually assaulted them between 1965 and 2008.

via: Radar Online

Cosby and his wife, Camille, are in “financial turmoil,” with an insider telling RadarOnline.com that their money situation has gotten so dire that they are “liquidating” their assets, “taking out second mortgages,” and “selling off their artwork.”

A source revealed the couple is in a “bad situation financially” from all of the lawsuits that the 86-year-old Bill Cosby Show actor keeps getting hit with. We’re told they are financially strapped, with the source saying Cosby’s legal trouble has caused “major issues” for the pair.

“It’s never going to end,” the insider said to RadarOnline.com on Monday about the ongoing lawsuits brought on by women in several states against the man once dubbed “America’s Dad.”

“They are in financial turmoil right now,” the source added, alleging that Camilla isn’t willing to make lifestyle changes to help their situation.

Cosby’s struggle is playing out in the headlines, with the ex-star allegedly owing almost $650k for the 2019 and 2020 tax years.

According to The Blast, Cosby, whose net worth was once estimated as $400 million, has been hit with two tax liens — one for $88,566.88 and the other for $559,573.77.

RadarOnline.com contacted Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, who had “no comment” when we asked about the couple’s financial status.

Last year, Cosby was ordered to pay $500k in damages to Judy Huth after a California civil jury found she was assaulted by the comic at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was just 16.

The aging ex-Hollywood star served three years in a Pennsylvania prison for the 2004 sexual assault of Temple University executive Andrea Constand — however, he was sprung from behind bars in June 2021 over a technicality.

Cosby couldn’t wait to jump into the spotlight again after the criminal conviction was overturned. The comedian announced in December 2022 that he was hitting the road for standup shows this spring and summer and promised to be “the Bill Cosby my audience knows me to be.”

But the shows seemed to be at a standstill, with insiders claiming that Cosby’s grand plan was nothing more than “a pipe dream” and comedy clubs “weren’t willing to book” the convicted predator.

“Unfortunately, when we announced a summer tour on the Scott Spears Radio Show last year, (6) alleged accusers came out of hiding, in order to create a distraction without having any proof, facts or truth. I can emphatically state that Mr. Cosby is not have a hard time locking down venues. We have been contacted by at least (10) promoters wanting to tour him, as well as many non-profit organizations requesting for Mr. Cosby to perform/host private events,” Wyatt told RadarOnline.com at the time.