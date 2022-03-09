Biggie’s Estate Is Launching A Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Backed By Quincy Jones

The first official Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection was announced on Wednesday, with a portion of the ensuing proceeds set to be put toward the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

Bob Dylan wasn’t kidding: the times, indeed, they are a-changin’. Today, on the 25th anniversary of the death the Notorious B.I.G., The Estate Of Christopher Wallace has announced that they will be launching a series of collectible NFTs. The series is being released in partnership with the NFT platform OneOf, which is backed by Quincy Jones. You can go ahead and file this as the most 2022 way to remember Biggie on the 25th year after his death.

“Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come,” OneOf COO Josh James said.

This is either a welcome statement or an appalling one, based on where you stand on the recent proliferation of NFTs. Details of what specifically these NFTs will look like weren’t immediately available, but there doesn’t seem to be a lack of ways to remember Biggie’s legacy to begin with. A Ready To Die 25th anniversary box set was recently announced, and even the apartment where he recorded the album went up for sale last year. Not to mention well… the music itself, which will undoubtedly live on forever.

Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, voiced her excitement for the drop. In a statement, she said, “We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music.” For what it’s worth 2Pac’s “Immortal Collection” of NFT Jewelry was released last year. So maybe the two rappers can continue their beef on the blockchain as well?

This year also marks what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday. On March 9, 1997, the influential artist was fatally shot in Los Angeles at the age of 24.