Big Freedia Is Pumped About Beyoncé Sampling Her On ‘Break My Soul’ [Photos]

Beyoncé is back! After two years of what feels like radio silence for the Beyhive, Beyoncé has dropped her latest single “Break My Soul”.

via: Uproxx

We are truly in the midst of surprise release season. First Drake came through with Honestly, Nevermind and now Beyoncé arrives with “Break My Soul,” which, like the Drake album, is also a fresh dose of dance music. Beyoncé got some help on this one, as the track samples Big Freedia’s “Explode,” about which Freedia is pleased.

Freedia wrote on Instagram last night, “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord. someone please catch me. [Blaqnmild] my brother and I been working along time congratulations fam. [Beyonce] love you so much.” Freedia also added in an Instagram Story, “Overwhelmed with tears of joy. my God is so real the things he can do in your life. only if y’all know where I come from and how hard this journey has been I’m forever grateful thanks so much for loving me for who l am. this for all of y’all.”

The release of “Break My Soul” has parallels to that of Beyoncé’s “Formation,” which was also a surprise release back in 2016 and also features Freedia, who provides ad libs on the track.