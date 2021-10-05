Big Daddy Kane And KRS-One Will Face Off In An Upcoming ‘Verzuz’ [Photo]

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One have been announced as the next contenders of a Verzuz battle, set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

via: Uproxx

This means it will be the third straight matchup between New York stars following last month’s battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule and the one between The LOX and Dipset in August.

TrillerVerz III Weekend | Brooklyn, NY | October 16-17 Tickets on SALE now: https://t.co/e7MzxLKJkT OR Watch exclusively on Triller and FITE TV#VERZUZ #TrillerVerz pic.twitter.com/4e3dZGVi2P — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) October 5, 2021

Big Daddy Kane, who hails from Brooklyn, and KRS-One, who calls Bronx home, will face off at the Barclays Center on Sunday, October 17 for a matchup that kicks off at 7pm EST. While their matchup is highly anticipated, there’s another artist many Versuz watchers have been long hoping will finally take the stage.

That person is Diddy. A number of names have been proposed for who he’d b attle, but Diddy has made it clear that only one person is worthy: Dr. Dre. Jermaine Dupri attempted to put his own name in the mix, but Diddy shot the idea down, tellin ghim, “your arms too short to box with God!!!” This resulted in a passionate Instagram Livestream that saw Dupri and Diddy taking playful shots at one another.

Prior to that, Damon Wayans expressed his desire to challenge Dave Chappelle to a comedic version of Verzuz. “Chappelle, I’m calling him out!” Wayans said during an August appearance on KBXX 97.9 The Box.

This one is definitely for the uncles and aunties.