Big Boi and Sherlita Patton Have Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

Big Boi and Sherlita Patton have reportedly divorced after 20 years of marriage, with “no reasonable hope of reconciliation.”

via: Complex

As TMZ reported, Big Boi filed for divorce in April and entered the final divorce decree last month. According to the documents, the rapper said there’s “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between the couple. The docs reveal they had been separated for some time when he filed, and were living separately.

Big Boi and Patton set up a postnuptial agreement in 2016, which divided all their assets and outgoings. They agreed to not publicly disclose their respective finances, and to a settlement that will wrap up anything owed. Additionally, they agreed to not make any threats against each other throughout the divorce proceedings, including but not limited to threats of “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing.” Neither Patton nor Big Boi has publicly addressed their divorce.

Sherlita Patton actually filed for divorce from Big Boi back in 2013 and requested both financial support and full custody of their two children together. The couple later reconciled. In an interview with TMZ, the rapper thanked Jesus and God for bringing them back together.

Big Boi has been keeping himself busy professionally. Last month he dropped the video for “Do Ya Best,” taken from his collaborative album with Sleepy Brown. He’s also indicated that he could release an OutKast documentary in the future, telling Zane Lowe he has “hours and hours and hours” of footage from the duo’s late ’90s tours.