Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Denies Attacking Her After Being Accused of Physical Abuse [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Bhad Bhabie’s baby daddy, Le Vaughn, is denying that he assaulted her — despite the entire world seeing the footage.

via Complex:

“I ain’t hit her,” he said on social media. “She did that for a reason. I ain’t do that. If I did that, she wouldn’t be with me.”

Last week, news surfaced that Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregol, and her estranged boyfriend had reconciled. The pair were reportedly seen “hugging and smooching” during a dinner date in Beverly Hills without their child, per TMZ.

Weeks before, Bhabie had taken to social media to share footage of a domestic abuse incident involving LV. One of the clips showed him hitting her and forcing her to the ground; Bregoli also shared images of a black eye. She revealed that they had parted ways in May.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!” the 21-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story. “Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

She then revealed to her followers in a follow-up statement that Le Vaughn is “going to get the help he needs.” She added, “I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad. But unfortunately, this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done.”

Back in May, Bhad Bhabie hopped on Instagram where she first shared photos of her baby girl, Kali Love, who she welcomed in March with Le Vaughn.

Does he think the general public is dumb? We saw it.

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend, Le Vaughn, denies DV pic.twitter.com/CP0g26awco — livebitez (@livebitez) July 26, 2024