Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas ‘Park Trail’ Collection Campaign Will Feature Offset, Ice Spice, And More [Photos + Video]

Beyoncé’s IVY PARK and adidas just launched its seventh drop, dubbed “PARK TRAIL.”

via: Uproxx

Beyoncé fans are seemingly losing their patience with their Queen Bey thanks to the delayed visuals for her latest album Renaissance. Still, the Grammy Award record holder hopes a new Ivy Park x Adidas collection will hold them over.

The entertainer’s latest line, Park Trail, will feature gender-neutral performance apparel pieces, including sequined jackets, faux fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters, and sweatshirts in forest green, lime green, cream white, indigo orange, purple and camouflage print. In a statement released by the company, they describe the line as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.”

The collection will be available in Adidas stores and online beginning February 9 and select retailers globally on February 10. In a promotional campaign to announce the line, rapper Offset and his son Cody will make an appearance, as well as Ice Spice, Devon Aoki, and more. However, it is rumored that Beyoncé will not make an appearance in the visual campaign.

PARK TRAIL IVY PARK x adidas

FEB 9th to FEB 10th pic.twitter.com/lM7bd9NWIs — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) January 20, 2023

In addition to the clothing item featured in the line, Ivy Park x Adidas has added another shoe (in two color blocks) to its growing footwear line. The latest classic basketball shoe pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant’s sneaker design, made popular in the late ’90s and early 2000s.? The Ivy Park x Adidas Top Ten 2000 retails for $200.?

Ivy Park x Adidas’ Park Trail line will be available on adidas.com beginning February 9 and in select Adidas stores globally on February 10.