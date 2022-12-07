Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Mega-Cut Edit Is A Tribute To The Bey-Hive For Their Fierce Support [Video]

The Beyhive has listened to “Break My Soul” enough for it to officially reach Platinum status, and now Beyoncé is returning the love.

Even after her seventh studio album, Renaissance, leaked earlier this summer, fans waited until the album was made public as their Queen Bey intended. Now, the “Break My Soul” singer is returning the love with a super-cut mashup video dedicated to them.

The video titled “Break My Soul (Hive Certified)” features a mega-cut of the songwriter’s most publicly supportive fans. TikTok star Otakoyakisoba’s mother, affectionately known as Mama Lulu, opens the video with the viral line, “get out of here before I break your soul.” Then the party begins with a collage of fans of all ages, gender expressions, and races dancing along to the track. Sprinkled throughout the video are a few familiar faces. The music star’s mother, Tina Lawson, actress Gabrielle Union, producer Amorphous, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly, and media personality Kalen Allen all make an appearance.

In the description box of the visual, she left a message for her fans, “Thank you so much for all the love and for releasing the wiggle.”

This may not be the official video fans demanded online, but it will have to hold them over until the drop.

