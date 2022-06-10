Beyonce Wipes Her Social Media Profile Pictures And Fans Can’t Help But Speculate About What It Means

The last time we were given a straight-to-the-point Beyoncé album was six years ago, when she dropped the visual masterpiece Lemonade back in 2016.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for new material from her, and while there’s no news of an LP just yet, it looks like something is going on: Last night, the profile pictures from Beyonce’s accounts on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook were removed, leaving a default profile picture icon in their place.

?Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/jzjXYFWgI3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022

Naturally, this left fans wondering just what the heck is going on here. Making some sort of sweeping social media change has become an indication that something big is happening, so some fans believe (or at least hope) that new Beyonce music is on the way.

If Beyoncé drops an album tonight at midnight I’m unavailable for the rest of the month! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 10, 2022

me refreshing beyoncé instagram page pretending not to care so the album would drop faster pic.twitter.com/9nTgroBUgo — Julian Sanchez (@julixnsanchez) June 10, 2022

no but if beyoncé drops music tonight call me gal gadot bc i won’t be acting right — chris (@lalisarubyjanes) June 10, 2022

Elsewhere, there are those who aren’t that optimistic. Another theory that has been floated out there is that Beyonce’s social media activity has something to do with her Ivy Park clothing line.

When nothing happens tonight and Beyoncé announces a new Ivy Park line: pic.twitter.com/H5P4KYpntS — DANTE DIDO (@dantexdido) June 10, 2022

Beyoncé watching us gag and scream knowing she’s gonna release the Ivy Park Pride collection pic.twitter.com/1dwlTZc1XA — Lloyd (@thole_2298) June 10, 2022

SHE’S COMING , but y’all what if it’s ivy park? Y’all know Beyonce love playing ??, i’m scared #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/ixR8zRL8Hs — INSPECTA GADGET (@ifwdoni) June 10, 2022

It could also just mean nothing, as there’s a recent precedent for that: Last year, profile photos on Destiny’s Child social media accounts were changed, which had fans thinking the group was reuniting. What was actually going on, however, was just a routine refreshing of the group’s social media pages, as Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father and the group’s manager, noted a reunion was not in the works.