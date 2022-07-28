Beyoncé Shares A Statement Before The ‘Renaissance’ Release: ‘It Was A Beautiful Journey Of Exploration’

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance gets released tomorrow (Friday, July 29, 2022).

via: Uproxx

Beyonce‘s forthcoming album Renaissance is one of the most highly anticipated records of this year, that’s for sure. With the release of the massive single “Break My Soul” and the unveiling of the instantly iconic album art, this LP is no casual affair, especially since its her first brand new full-length since 2016’s classic Lemonade.

It’s so highly anticipated, actually, that it’s been leaked. This has led to an outpour of mixed responses; some fans are excited and grateful to have access to it, while others are upset and sad for the singer whose music is out before she wants it to be. Either way, Beyonce seems to be just flat out happy to be releasing the record, because today the “Love On Top” performer shared a thoughtful statement on her website about the record, which arrives officially tomorrow.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.

To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

Love y’all deep,

B”

