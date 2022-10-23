Beyoncé Seemingly Reveals A ‘Renaissance’ Tour Is Happening Next Summer [Photo]

It’s time for the BeyHive to get to the bag because the first set of tickets to Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Renaissance Tour” has officially been sold!

Last night (October 22) at WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022, Beyonce? teased the tour with a very lavish package for auction.

The concert ticket package was presented in partnership with United Airlines.

The description read:

Valued at a total of $20,000, United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyonce? on her Renaissance tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.

This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property.

And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyonce?’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina!

Miss Tina, refers to the nickname given to Beyonce?’s mother, Tina Knowles, by the Beyhive.

Beyonce? herself has not yet announced the tour, however, fans in attendance at the gala snapped pictures of the announcement and shared the news of the tour on social media.

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

She has also not yet confirmed the individual dates and cities she will be visiting.