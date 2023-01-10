Beyoncé Reportedly Reached Out To Fellow Queen Bee Britney Spears For A Collab That Didn’t End Up Happening

Beyoncé almost broke the internet again.

via: Uproxx

It looks like we almost got a collaboration between two music icons. Today, Page Six reported that Beyoncé and Britney Spears had a collaboration planned. According to the publication, Bey reached out to Spears to appear in a new music video. Unfortunately, the collaboration did not come to fruition.

Both Spears and Beyoncé came up together around the same time. Destiny’s Child self-titled debut album dropped in 1998 and Spears’ debut album, …Baby One More Time came out a year later. Still, the only collaboration the two have on record is a 2004 Pepsi commercial, which also featured Pink, in which the three pop icons covered Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

Three years prior, both Spears and Beyoncé appeared in Austin Powers In Goldmember.

In recent years, both artists have shown nothing but love to each other. In a 2016 interview with NME (per Digital Spy), Spears shared some kind words about Bey’s album, Lemonade.

“Generally, I like songs that are bit different and I like moody stuff,” Spears said. “There are moments where you feel the light, airy Beyoncé, but most of the time it almost feels like a therapy album. I respect that.”

A year before, Bey and her husband Jay-Z were spotted at Spears’ Vegas residency, according to People.

Representatives for Beyoncé and Spears did not immediately return our request for comment regarding the rumored collaboration.