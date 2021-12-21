Beyoncé Records The Theme Song For Her Mom Tina Lawson’s Facebook Show [Video]

Tina Knowles-Lawson is making her new show a family affair.

via: Uproxx

Beyoncé may be one of the most powerful women of the year according to Forbes, but she is also surrounded by some strong women in her life, namely her mother. Tina Knowles Lawson recently appeared on the screen as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, but she now has a show of her own — and she got some help from her daughter when it came to the show’s theme song.

Lawson is the star of her upcoming Facebook show, Talks With Mama Tina, where she invites various musicians and celebrities to join her in her home for some good food and great conversation. Lawson shared a short preview of the new talk show on social media today, which featured a soaring theme song with recognizable vocals by Beyonce. Lawson’s grandchildren also helped out with the song, lending their voices for the intro.

The preview shows that Lawson’s guests will include Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Zendaya, Kevin Hart, and more. “I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Lawson wrote. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

See the Talks With Mama Tina trailer below.

Talks With Mama Tina hits the social media platform on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.