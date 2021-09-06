Beyonce Has A New Song In Venus And Serena Williams’ Upcoming Biopic ‘King Richard’ [Video]

A new Beyoncé song appears at the end of a forthcoming Venus and Serena Williams biopic, The Los Angele Times points out.

via: Uproxx

It’s been five years since the world received a new album from Beyonce, and while that streak will go on for a bit longer, she will return with music within the next couple of months. The singer will have a new track in the closing credits of King Richard, the upcoming biopic about tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. According to the Los Angeles Times, who is reporting from Telluride Film Festival, where the movie debuted ahead of its November 19 release, the upcoming song is titled “Be Alive” and it’s co-written by Roc Nation signee DIXON.

The news comes after Beyonce shared an exciting update about her future. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio.”

She concluded, “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

King Richard stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father and coach to the legendary tennis stars. The film was executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams along with their sister, Isha Price.