Beyonce And Jay-Z Probably Commissioned This $28 Million Rolls Royce With Champagne Refrigerators [Photos]

Cha-ching! According to reports, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé just copped the “worlds most expensive car.”

via: Uproxx

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Rolls Royce’s latest insanely expensive car was commissioned for Mr. and Mrs. Carter — aka Beyonce and Jay-Z — all signs point to the Carters. Partnering with the custom builder Coachbuild, the new Rolls Royce Boat Tail reportedly retails for around $28 million, making it one of the most expensive cars on the market.

According to the Rolls Royce website detailing the car’s custom features: “A double refrigerator houses the clients’ favorite vintages of Armand de Brignac champagne. Bottles can be rapidly cooled to precisely six degrees — the optimum serving temperature of the preferred vintage.” Of course, Jay-Z only recently sold his fifty percent stake in Armand de Brignac, back in February, to Moët Hennessy.

Other features of the car’s back deck include a parasol and picnic set, alongside the double refrigerators, and gossip sites like Page Six point to the Boat Tail’s blue color as another sign that the commissioners were Bey and Jay. I mean, considering they love the color so much that it’s their daughters name, it’s a pretty solid bet. The other fascinating bespoke feature in the car? A pair of Bovet 1822 timepieces that are two-sided, one for the lady and for a gentleman, which can be used in the car as clocks or worn. Check out more details of the rather magnificent car here.

When you got it, you got it.