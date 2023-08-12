Beyoncé Has Been Given Her Own Holiday In Atlanta In Honor Of Her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ [Photo + Video]

The city of Atlanta is celebrating Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in the most monumental way.

via: Uproxx

Beyoncé is having the time of her life on her critically acclaimed Renaissance World Tour. This weekend, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker is currently in Atlanta, where she took the stage last night (August 11) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and will do so again tonight (August 12) and Monday (August 14).

While in Atlanta, the Beyhive has already shown her much love, and she’s returned the love by crowning the ATL-hive the current winners of the “everybody on mute” challenge. Additionally, the city has also bestowed upon Beyoncé quite an honor.

Though Bey hails from Houston, Texas, the City of Atlanta has officially declared August 11 “Beyoncé Day.” A proclamation was written by the Atlanta City Council in recognition of one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

“As an accomplished singer, songwriter, and producer, Beyoncé has continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity,” reads the proclamation, “using her art to tell stories that resonate with diverse audiences and advocate for social change. Her dedication to empowering women, supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and advocating for racial equality has had a profound impact on communities worldwide.”

Atlanta proclaims August 11th Beyoncé Day in honor of the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/j3BBzrHl0h — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2023

