Beyoncé Fans Can Buy New ‘Renaissance Tour’ Merch As Amazon Music Drops Their Third Capsule Installment

Attention, BeyHive! Beyoncé and Amazon Music just dropped a third round of exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch collection.

via: Uproxx

Today (August 16), Beyoncé fans have something fun to enjoy, as Amazon Music dropped the third capsule from their exclusive Renaissance Tour online merch collection. Throughout the star’s North American leg of the tour, there will be four total installments of the merch drops — with one more on the way.

This third release includes five special items:

1. An “On Air Icon Tee” for $35 that is a black t-shirt with a photo of Beyoncé’s face on the front and symbols tied to the tour printed on the back.

2. An “On Air” baseball cap for $30 that has the red logo on the front and “RWT2023” on the back by the hat’s buckle.

3. A Renaissance Tour “On Air” black tote bag for $30 that has “Renaissance World Tour” on one side and the same tour symbols on the other.

4. A gray Renaissance Tour hoodie with the same design followed as the tote bag. This costs $65.

5. A black “On Air” hoodie that is also $65 and includes the various city stops on the back.

Fans can also still purchase items from the past merch capsules, including clothes tied to various Beyoncé songs like “Virgo’s Groove,” “Heated,” and “Alien Superstar.”

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR EXCLUSIVE ONLINE COLLECTION / DROP 3.0 / AMAZON MUSIC X BEYONCÉ ?? #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR pic.twitter.com/OwraU3gQAr — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) August 16, 2023

For more information and to check out the new Renaissance Tour drop, visit here.