Ben Affleck's Ex Jen Garner Is Reportedly Trying to Help Save His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: She Wants to 'Keep Them Together' | lovebscott.com

According to reports, Jennifer Garner has unexpectedly emerged as a pillar of support for Jennifer Lopez amidst speculations of her marriage to Ben Affleck facing challenges.

With A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rumored to be heading for divorce, the singer has turned to Jennifer Garner as an unlikely source of support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Speculation about Bennifer’s marriage being on rocky ground continued to ramp up after the couple’s recent 47-day hiatus from the public eye, followed by reports that Affleck had moved out of their Beverly Hills home.

Sources told Daily Mail on Tuesday that Lopez and Garner were concerned about Affleck. J Lo has allegedly been confiding in her husband’s ex because she felt like Garner was “one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through,” one insider said.

“[Garner] has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different… they both dealt with some of the same issues,” the source claimed.

Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018, and the Alias star has been dating businessman John Miller for years. The actress was reportedly determined to help save her ex’s new marriage, viewing Lopez as a source of stability for Affleck.

“Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo,” the insider continued, going on to reveal that Garner “did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together.”

“JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives,” the source added. “She is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction.”

Affleck confessed during a February 2020 interview with the New York Times that his drinking had exacerbated “marital problems” with Garner.

“People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they’re trying to make go away,” he told the newspaper. “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts.”

“It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break,” he continued. “That’s at least what happened to me.”

On Monday, Affleck was noticeably absent from the premiere of his wife’s movie, Atlas. Lopez attended solo, flaunting her wedding ring as she posed on the red carpet at the Egyptian Theatre.

Meanwhile, Affleck, 51, was photographed across town on the set of his upcoming film, The Account 2. Based on the photos obtained by TMZ, the actor wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding in 2022.

via: RadarOnline.com