Ben Affleck Pops Off on Paparazzi Outside of Marital Home Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors | lovebscott.com

Ben Affleck lost control outside his and Jennifer Lopez’s marital home Sunday when paparazzi wouldn’t stop snapping photos and blinding him with their flashes.

via Page Six:

The bright bulbs were such a distraction and safety issue that the Oscar winner abruptly slammed on the brakes of his car, reversed and exited the vehicle to chastise the photogs.

“Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” Affleck, 51, can be heard telling one of the cameramen in a video obtained by TMZ Monday. “Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway.”

The “Argo” star continued to get into the shutterbug’s face as he attempted to lecture him on the dangers of the incessant flashes.

“Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me,” he warned. “You could cause an accident.”

As Affleck made his way back to his car, another photographer decided to resume taking photos, prompting the “Air” actor to turn his frustrations.

“Stop, man. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand?” Affleck said. “I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s–t. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here.

“If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?”

Lopez, 54, was not with Affleck, as she has been enjoying a solo trip to Europe while they figure out their marital woes.

