Bebe Rexha’s Boyfriend (Possibly Ex) Criticized Her For Gaining Weight, According To Alleged Texts She Shared

Bebe Rexha appeared to put boyfriend Keyan Safyari on blast for criticizing her weight.

via: Uproxx

having objects hit her on stage and crying during recent performances.

Check out some reactions below.

She just can’t catch a break…. https://t.co/aoRwBewzSA — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) July 16, 2023

the ppl in the quotes like haha both sides totally the same… she has pcos..gained 35 lbs..and spoke to the public abt the personal impact on her… her making a hyperbolic joke like he says over 3 lbs… i highly doubt its hitting the same place for him…false equivalence misogyny https://t.co/jYuwcClr1D — ?LAA FANIM??RA? (@valentine2fine) July 17, 2023

she started crying at the “I’m A Mess” lyrics during one of the shows recently:///// pic.twitter.com/grXftmpkqq — ????? ? (@BebesSatellite) July 15, 2023