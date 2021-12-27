The Bat And The Cat Team Up To Fight The Riddler In The New ‘The Batman’ Trailer [Video]

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for their highly anticipated film, The Batman, showing us some new footage focusing on the relationship between Batman (Robert Pattinson), and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).

via: Uproxx

Warner Bros. has a belated holiday present for us all: a new trailer for The Batman. But unlike Batman Returns, it’s not very festive (it does have the Penguin, though). The trailer has Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman teaming up to stop Paul Dano’s Riddler, who we see for the first time. He crashes a funeral (literally) while wearing a piece of tape over his mouth that reads “No More Lies” and a menacing-looking electronic device around his neck. This Riddler is not afraid of the big, black bat.

The trailer is appropriately morose for a movie where the lead character is influenced by a moody rock star, but there are a few jokes, including Bruce Wayne commenting on Selina Kyle having a lot of cats. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds. Kravitz told BuzzFeed that the “funny thing about working with cats is that they don’t care — which is why we love them. Like, I spent time with all the cats before we shot with them, but they don’t remember me [laughs]. Like, they don’t give a sh*t.”

The cats don’t give a sh*t, but everyone else is excited for The Batman. Watch the trailer above.

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves and also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, opens on March 4, 2022.

Watch the latest trailer below.