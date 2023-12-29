Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2023 List Includes Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, And Mitski

What was former President Barack Obama jamming out to this year?

via: Uproxx

He revealed his movies list earlier in the week. “Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out,” he wrote on X. Obama’s picks include “American Has A Problem” Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar, “My Love Is All Mine” by Mitski (looks like someone’s been on TikTok), “Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Here’s the full list:

“TQG” by Karol G & Shakira

“I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Sprinter” by Dave & Central Cee

“Since I Have A Lover” by 6LACK

“Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Joiner” by Blondshell

“Midnight Gospel” by Alé Araya Feat. Joseph Chilliams

“America Has A Problem” by Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Water” by Tyla

“The Returner” by Allison Russell

“Unavailable” by Davido Feat. Musa Keys

“My Love Is All Mine” by Mitski

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Vampire Empire” by Big Thief

Younger & Dumber” by Indigo De Souza

“Toxic Trait” by Stormzy Feat. Fredo

“Where You Are” by John Summit & Hayla

“La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

“Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“WY@” Brent Faiyaz

“Amapiano” by Asake & Olamide

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson & Keith Urban

“Drink The River” by Gabe Lee

“Road To Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste

“Me & U” by Tems

Earlier this year, Obama was asked by comedian Hasan Minhaj whether he takes any shortcuts with his year-end lists. “People, they believe the books and the movies, but the playlists, they somehow think — and this is mostly coming from young people like you,” the former president explained. “Somehow, y’all think you invented rock and roll. You invented hip-hop. And so the fact that my lists are pretty incredible, people seem to think, ‘Well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.’ No, man. It’s on my iPad right now!”